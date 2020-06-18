SYTYCD Season 17 Cancelled at Fox Due to 'COVID-19 Restrictions'

The COVID-19 pandemic has tripped up So You Think You Can Dance. Fox announced late Thursday that Season 17 of the competition series — originally slated to air this summer — has been scrapped.

The move leaves the fate of the Cat Deely-hosted show very much up in the air, although a Fox insider says the network is not closing the door to future seasons. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

“Production on Season 17 of SYTYCD will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Fox rep said in a statement. “As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

Preliminary auditions, which began back in March via video submissions, were interrupted due to Covid-19.

Among TV’s other dancing competitions, NBC’s World of Dance had finished filming all of Season 4, which premiered in late May, while ABC chief Karey Burke this week told our sister pub Deadline that she is “blown away by the ingenuity and the care” with which Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming season is being produced. “I’m really confident in their plan.”