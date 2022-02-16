So You Think You Can Dance Eyes Return With Delayed Season 17 at Fox

Presumed dead So You Think You Can Dance is rising from the ashes at Fox.

TVLine has learned that the long-running competition show — which last aired in Summer 2019 — is poised to return with its long-delayed 17th season this summer. The news was essentially confirmed on Wednesday when it was announced that auditions for the new season will soon get underway.

Word of SYTYCD‘s comeback comes nearly two years after Fox abruptly pulled the plug on Season 17, citing COVID-related concerns. “Production on Season 17 of SYTYCD will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Fox rep said in June 2020. “As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

It remains unclear if Cat Deely will return as host. Another question mark: Which members of the judging panel will be back? When Season 17 was announced back in February 2020, SYTYCD vets Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson were on board to return.

A Fox rep declined to comment for this story.