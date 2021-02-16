Has SYTYCD Performed Its Last Dance?

The odds of So You Think You Can Dance reclaiming its traditional summertime perch are quickly narrowing from slim to none.

TVLine has learned that although progress has been made with regard to shooting live television in the age of COVID, Fox and its SYTYCD production partners at 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions are, at this time, not moving forward with the show’s already-delayed 17th season.

The move leaves the fate of the Cat Deely-hosted reality staple very much up in the air, although a Fox insider says the network is not closing the door on the show returning at some point. “The safety of everyone involved — contestants, studio audience, judges, host and production staff — remains our top priority,” maintains the source.

A Fox rep declined to comment for this story.

SYTYCD‘s 17th season was set to bow last summer (sans judge Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval), but Fox pulled the plug at the 11th hour. “Production on Season 17 of SYTYCD will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Fox rep said last June. “As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”