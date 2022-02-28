Walker Vet Matt Barr Joins Prequel Pilot Independence as... 1800s Hoyt Rawlins!

Walker: Independence has enlisted a face that will be very familiar to fans of the mothership series: Matt Barr, who recurred as Cordell’s best friend Hoyt Rawlins on Walker, will play 1800s Hoyt Rawlins in The CW’s prequel pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential offshoot is an origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West,” per the official synopsis. “On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

Barr’s Rawlins is described as a cocky and brash gambler and outlaw who lays low in the town of Independence. His wandering eye stops when he meets the straight-arrow Abby, whom he sees as “someone who might help him step away from the life of an outlaw, taking a side for change to fight for truth, justice and the Texan way.”

The project was penned by Walker showrunner Anna Fricke and Co-EP Seamus Fahey, who also serve as EPs alongside Walker star Jared Padalecki.

In addition to his arc during Walker Season 1, which ended with his character getting killed off, Barr’s TV credits include Blood & Treasure, Valor, Hellcats, Sleepy Hollow and One Tree Hill.