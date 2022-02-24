TV Ratings: Chicago Med Leads Night, Million Little Things Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago Med led Wednesday in both total viewers (with 6.9 million) and in the demo (with a 0.8 rating). 'Missing' Shows Found!

Chicago Fire (6.8 mil/0.7) returned to its lowest numbers of 2022 thus far, while a gripping P.D. (5.8 mil/0.7, read post mortem) was rock steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Celeb Big Brother wrapped its season with a best-since-premiere audience (3.4 mil) and its highest rating (0.6) since Feb. 3; read recap. Leading out of that, Amazing Race (3.2 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady while Good Sam (1.6 mil/0.2) hit and tied season lows.

THE CW | Heading into next week’s season finales, Legends (470K/0.1) slipped 26 percent to at least a season low in audience, while Batwoman (410K/0.1) similarly was down 24 percent, matching its second smallest audience of at least the season.

ABC | A Million Little Things (2 mil/0.3) returned steady after a nearly three-month break, while all of the sitcoms were down.

FOX | I Can See Your Voice 2 mil/0.3) dipped, while the very fun Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady heading into next week’s finale.

