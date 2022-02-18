The Neighborhood Adds Tracy Morgan as Calvin's Wealthy Brother

The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep love” of spending his fortune, which includes “showering people with hugely expensive gifts and experiences.”

Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer have a long-standing relationship, having previously worked together on the Chris Rock film Top Five, as well as Morgan’s TBS sitcom The Last O.G., on which Cedric previously co-starred as halfway house owner Mullins.

The Neighborhood, currently in Season 4, was recently renewed for Season 5 — the second under the helm of new showrunner Meg DeLoatch (Eve). Prior to her first episode, DeLoatch spoke with TVLine about her desire to expand the sitcom’s storytelling by diving deeper into the lives of the Butler and Johnson families.

“When you come in and the show is already beloved, you don’t want to be the one that takes it off the rails,” DeLoatch said. “At the same time, while it is wonderful to do fun episodes and tell a lot of great jokes, it’s also great to be able to tell some meaty stories, as well.”

She started with a Season 4 opener that introduced Calvin’s Aunt Desiray (played by The Color Purple‘s Margaret Avery), the family historian who confirmed that next-door neighbors Calvin and Dave are, in fact, cousins. Subsequent episodes dealt with drug addiction and pregnancy loss.

The Neighborhood returns from its Winter Olympics-induced hiatus on Monday, Feb. 28 (at 8/7c). In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to Morgan’s casting.