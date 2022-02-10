White Lotus Season 2: Theo James and Meghann Fahy Among 4 Joining Cast

The White Lotus‘ newest guests include a Golden Boy and a Bold Type.

Theo James (CBS’ Golden Boy, PBS’ Sanditon) and Meghann Fahy (Freeform’s The Bold Type) have joined the upcoming Sicily-set second season of Mike White’s satire of wealth and privilege as series regulars. Additionally, Will Sharpe (Sherlock) has boarded Season 2 as a series regular.

James (soon to be seen in HBO’s Time Traveler’s Wife) and Fahy will play husband and wife duo Cameron and Daphne Babcock, who are vacationing with fellow couple Harper and Ethan Spiller (Aubrey Plaza and the aforementioned Sharpe).

Relative newcomer Leo Woodall, meanwhile, will take on the recurring role of Jack, a magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus.

The quartet join the previously cast F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco (as three generations of the Di Grasso family), as well as Tom Hollander as English expat, Quentin, and Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

As TVLine first reported, Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge will also be back for Season 2, although it remains unclear if she will be reprising her role as socialite Tanya McQuoid (pronounced Mc-Kwad) or playing a new character.

In an interview with TVLine last summer, White shared his desire to to potentially bring back a few Season 1 favorites. “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he explained. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”