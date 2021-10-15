The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge Set to Return for Season 2 of HBO Satire

RELATED STORIES White Lotus Finale: Mike White Explains Why [Spoiler] Had to Die, Dissects 'Crap' Climax: 'I Had to Show It'

The White Lotus has booked its first Season 2 guest — and she’s a repeat customer.

HBO isn’t commenting, but multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Jennifer Coolidge is set to return for the forthcoming second season of Mike White’s acclaimed dark comedy.

The actress earned widespread raves — as well as considerable Emmy buzz — for her performance as boozy socialite Tanya McQuoid (pronounced Mc-Kwad), who ventured to the Hawaiian resort to scatter her dead mother’s ashes (and found love in the process).

As reported in early August, Season 2 will leave the setting of Hawaii behind and largely follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property (we’re hearing somewhere in Europe).

In a recent interview with TVLine, White shared his desire to to potentially bring back a few Season 1 favorites. “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he explained. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

For his part, White found all the love being heaped on longtime friend Coolidge “hugely satisfying,” adding, “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She’s also a really nice person. And we had some false starts with other [projects] we tried to work on together, so this is very gratifying. It’s probably one of the most satisfying aspects of the whole experience for me.”

In a poll conducted shortly after White Lotus‘ Season 1 finale, TVLine readers chose Coolidge’s Tanya as the character they most wanted to see return for Season 2.