The White Lotus Poll Results: Who Do You Want to See Again in Season 2?

If we do see any hotel guests at The White Lotus return for Season 2, TVLine readers have a clear favorite.

We posted a poll earlier this week asking you to choose up to three characters from HBO’s dark comedy to come back for another stay. (The White Lotus has already been renewed for another season set in a new locale with a new cast, but series creator Mike White has hinted that a few characters may make an encore appearance.) And we shouldn’t be surprised that Jennifer Coolidge’s kooky Tanya topped the list, with 20.7 percent of the total vote. She may have to fly solo, though: Tanya’s new love interest Greg, played by Jon Gries, came in dead last with just 0.8 percent. To be fair, with that bad cough of his, he might not even survive to see Season 2.

Coming in second place with 15.7 percent of the vote is Natasha Rothwell’s spa worker Belinda — but considering the way things ended between her and Tanya, she may not be all that eager for a reunion. Alexandra Daddario’s newlywed bride Rachel came in third at 12.8 percent… but her husband Shane, played by Jake Lacy, got only 6.8 percent of the vote, so maybe you’re hoping she ditches him after all and finds someone better.

Read on to get the full results of our poll, and then hit the comments to share your Season 2 hopes and predictions.

* Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) — 20.7%

* Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) — 15.7%

* Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) — 12.8%

* Quinn (Fred Hechinger) — 8.3%

* Shane (Jake Lacy) — 6.8%

* Nicole (Connie Britton) — 6.1%

* Mark (Steve Zahn) — 5.6%

* Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) — 4.8%

* Kitty (Molly Shannon) — 4.63%

* Dillon (Lukas Gage) — 4.58%

* Kai (Kekoa Kekumano) — 3.5%

* Lani (Jolene Purdy) — 3.1%

* Paula (Brittany O’Grady) — 2.5%

* Greg (Jon Gries) — 0.9%