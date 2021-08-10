The White Lotus Renewed for Season 2, to Feature Both a New Cast and Locale

HBO has booked another stay at The White Lotus, although the guests and locale will be different in Season 2. Cable TV Renewals & Cancellations Scorecard!

Described as a social satire, the series is set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various guests over the span of a week as they rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerged among these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Season 2, which was announced on Tuesday, will leave the setting of Hawaii behind and follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property.

Series creator Mike White recently hinted at the anthology-type format, telling TVLine that while he would hoped for a Season 2 pick-up, “It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something.

“I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he explained. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, touted The White Lotus‘ renewal by saying, “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”