The White Lotus Season 2: 'Discussions' Underway About Possible Renewal

Another HBO limited series may be taking a page from Big Little Lies‘ playbook.

Ahead of The White Lotus‘ finale on Aug. 15, series creator Mike White tells TVLine that he has had preliminary conversations with HBO about a possible second season. Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next

“We have had discussions, but it remains unresolved,” White tells TVLine, adding that he “would like” for there to be a Season 2, albeit with some cast changes. “It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something.”

The anthology-esque approach would allow White to introduce a new crop of guests and hotel staff while also potentially bringing back a few Season 1 favorites.

“I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he says. “But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back.

“We only made one-year deals with the actors,” White adds, “so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

White teased the possibility of a second season in a recent New Yorker profile. “I think there’s another season in me that kind of has a different way into this that I think would be cool,” he said.

An HBO rep declined to comment on the possibility of more White Lotus.

The premium cabler is also exploring the possibility of moving forward with another season of recent hit Mare of Easttown, which was similarly conceived as a limited series. “If we can crack a story that is as great [as Season 1] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it,” series creator Brad Ingelsby told TVLine back in June. “I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the issue right now.”