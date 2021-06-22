Mare of Easttown Season 2: Here's What Is Standing in Way of a Renewal

RELATED STORIES Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson and EP/Writer Brad Ingelsby Dissect Lori's Big Series Finale Explosion

Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson and EP/Writer Brad Ingelsby Dissect Lori's Big Series Finale Explosion Mare of Easttown EP Breaks Down the Finale's Killer Twist and That Last Shot, Reflects on [Spoiler]'s Demise

Mare of Easttown faces a rather daunting obstacle en route to a potential second season, according to series’ creator Brad Ingelsby.

“If we can crack a story that is as great [as Season 1] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it,” Ingelsby tells TVLine. “I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the issue right now.”

The Kate Winslet-led HBO crime drama wrapped up its seven-episode run in late May (read our recap here), and while it was billed as a limited series from the beginning, Mare‘s breakout success — critically and commercially — has opened the door to the possibility of a sophomore season.

Winslet recently revealed to TVLine that she “would absolutely love to play Mare again,” adding, “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

In the meantime, Ingelsby says he is waiting for “a lightbulb moment,” but acknowledges, “It may never happen. That’s the reality.

“We gave Mare such a personal arc where she had to confront this loss in her life, and we would have to construct another emotional arc that was able to compete with [that],” the EP continues. “And I’m also acutely aware of the dangers of doing a Season 2 just because you have the [opportunity] to do it. I would only want to do it if we were convinced we had something great.”