Ratings: Mare of Easttown Hits Series High With Sunday's Finale

RELATED STORIES Could Mare of Easttown Return for a Season 2? 'I Would Absolutely Love to Play Mare Again,' Kate Winslet Says

Could Mare of Easttown Return for a Season 2? 'I Would Absolutely Love to Play Mare Again,' Kate Winslet Says Mare of Easttown Finale Recap: The Sins of the Father -- Grade It!

Mare of Easttown went out swinging Sunday, with the HBO whodunit drawing its best-ever ratings for its series finale.

According to HBO, nearly 3 million viewers tuned in to the hour-plus climax (read recap here) on Sunday night across all platforms, marking a series high for the Kate Winslet-led miniseries. What’s more, the swan song set a record as the most-watched episode of an original series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of availability, eclipsing the final episodes of The Undoing and The Flight Attendant Season 1 over the same period of time.

And here’s one more stat: Mare of Easttown is now only the second series in HBO history to see its viewership grow with each consecutive episode, joining The Undoing.

The success of Mare will no doubt fuel speculation about a potential second season. Winslet, for one, is game to turn the limited series into an ongoing one.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” the Oscar winner recently told TVLine when asked about the prospect of a Season 2. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”