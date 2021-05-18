The Time Traveler's Wife: Your First Look at Theo James and Rose Leslie in Steven Moffat's HBO Adaptation

RELATED STORIES In Treatment Review: HBO's Revival Digs Deep, But Finds Mixed Results

Theo James and Rose Leslie appear on the verge of being faced with timey-wimey problems in the first photo from HBO‘s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, now filming in New York.

Adapted by Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who) from the Audrey Niffenegger novel, and with all six episodes directed by Emmy winner David Nutter, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the “intricate and magical love story” of “Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.”

Leslie (Game of Thrones) and James (Sanditon) star as the marrieds, while the cast also includes Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst) and Natasha Lopez.

“This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction,” Moffat said in a statement. Despite Clare and Henry’s time-scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love — but not necessarily in that order.

“This is a dream project for me,” Moffat shared. “I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now.”