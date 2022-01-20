White Lotus Season 2 Locale Revealed

RELATED STORIES The Gilded Age Review: HBO's Dull Downton Abbey Retread Is Like Watching Beautiful Paint Dry

The White Lotus‘ new destination has been revealed.

Our sister pub Variety reports that the upcoming second season of Mike White’s satire of wealth and privilege will be set in Sicily. An HBO spokesperson declined to comment on the Italy buzz.

Season 1 of The White Lotus centered on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The second season will focus on a (mostly) new crop of guests, played by Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road).

As TVLine first reported, Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge will also be back for Season 2, although it remains unclear if she will be reprising her role as socialite Tanya McQuoid (pronounced Mc-Kwad) or playing a new character.

In an interview with TVLine last summer, White shared his desire to to potentially bring back a few Season 1 favorites. “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he explained. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”