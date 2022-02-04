CSI: Vegas: Marg Helgenberger Eyes Return as Catherine in CBS Revival

CSI taketh away and now CSI giveth.

Franchise vet (and current All Rise star) Marg Helgenberger is in talks to reprise her role as Catherine Willows in CSI: Vegas‘ upcoming second season. Bull Cancellation: The CBS Drama's Tumultuous 6-Season Run Revisited

News of the negotiations comes roughly two weeks after fellow OG cast member Jorja Fox announced that she would be following longtime leading man William Petersen out the exit door ahead of Season 2 of the CBS revival. (Petersen had only signed on for the initial 10-episode series, but is staying on as an executive producer.)

Additionally, as we reported in late January, CSI: Vegas rookie Mel Rodriguez — who co-starred as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez — is also exiting the procedural.

CBS declined to comment for this story.

In announcing her CSI: Vegas departure on social media last month, Fox revealed that her decision not to return for Season 2 was directly tied to Petersen’s departure.

“For me, CSI has always been a love story,” Fox explained to fans on Twitter. “The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Helgenberger — whose absence from the revival’s first season was addressed in the opening episode (watch here) — starred in the first 12 seasons of the original CSI. She returned briefly in the series’ 14th and final season to commemorate the show’s 300th episode.

It’s unclear what impact, if any, Helgenberger’s CSI duties will have on her series regular role in Season 3 of All Rise (which is jumping from CBS to OWN).