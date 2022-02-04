Emmy Rossum's Angelyne, New Queer as Folk and Matthew Fox Drama Among First Looks in Peacock 2022 Promo

Lost alum Matthew Fox’s return to TV, Julie Plec’s take on Vampire Academy and Emmy Rossum as Angelyne are among the many first looks served in Peacock’s 2022 sizzle reel.

Released early Friday morning during the streamer’s presentation of the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony, the sizzle reel offers fleeting peeks at the dramedic Bel-Air (premiering Sunday. Feb. 13), the Tiger King-y Joe vs. Carole (Thursday, March 3), Bust Down (Thursday, March 10, starring Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd), Craig Robinson’s Killing It (out in April, from Brooklyn Nine-Nine creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici) and other scheduled launches.

Among yet-to-be scheduled 2022 debuts, you can spot a few students at the aforementioned Vampire Academy (based on Richelle Mead’s YA novels; read more here); Shameless alum Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, the glow-in-the-dark queen of West Hollywood; Matthew Fox leading an adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s Last Light; Adam Devine’s Pitch Perfect series (which follows Bumper Allen to Germany), Russell T. Davies’ “reimagining” of Queer as Folk; The Best Man: The Final Chapter (a follow-up to the 1999 feature comedy), and more.

Oh, and there are also quick pops from new seasons of Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls.

Which of Peacock’s 2022 releases are you most anticipating? (And of course if you want scoop on any of the above, email InsideLine@tvline.com!)