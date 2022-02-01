Peacock's Queer as Folk Reboot Adds DWTS/Top Model Winner Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco is booking a trip to the Big Easy. The actor will appear in Peacock’s upcoming Queer as Folk reimagining as a charming grad student, TVLine has learned exclusively.

DiMarco made history (twice!) as the first deaf contestant to win America’s Next Top Model (2015) and Dancing With the Stars (2016). His acting credits include roles on Switched at Birth, Difficult People, This Close and Station 19.

Peacock’s new take on Queer as Folk, which explores a “diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy,” stars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy), Fin Argus (Clouds), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), newcomer Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly (Hacks) and Ryan O’Connell (Special).

Additional recurring guest stars include Kim Cattrall (How I Met Your Father), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Armand Fields (Work in Progress), Chris Renfro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Eric Graise (Locke & Key), Sachin Bhatt (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Benito Skinner (Search Party).

The new Queer as Folk is created by writer/director Stephen Dunn, who executive-produces alongside writer Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original British series creator Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, Louise Pedersen and director Brian Dannelly.