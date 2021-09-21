Adam Devine to Lead Pitch Perfect Spinoff Series at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Lost's Matthew Fox Sets TV Return in Last Light Adaptation for Peacock

Lost's Matthew Fox Sets TV Return in Last Light Adaptation for Peacock The Amber Ruffin Show Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Adam Devine may not have appeared in the third Pitch Perfect movie, but his character’s journey is (apparently) far from over.

The actor is set to reprise the role of Bumper Allen for a Pitch Perfect spinoff series, TVLine has learned. The new project picks up several years after we last saw Bumper in 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2; he’s now attempting to restart his music career in Germany, where one of his songs has inexplicably become a hit.

Elizabeth Banks, who appeared in and produced the Pitch Perfect trilogy, as well as directed the second movie, will executive-produce the Bumper-centric series from Universal Television. Additional EPs include Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer for Gold Circle Films, and Devine and Megan Amram.

“Our upcoming Pitch Perfect series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world,” added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television. “We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.”

Are you excited to reunite with Bumper? Which Perfect Perfect characters are you hoping will cross his path? Drop a comment with your thoughts (and we know you’ve got plenty!) below.