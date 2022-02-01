The Flash: Rick Cosnett to Return For Multiple Episodes — But There's a Twist

Rick Cosnett is extending his forthcoming visit to The Flash.

As TVLine previously confirmed, the original cast member — who played CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne and Iris’ onetime fiancé — is slated to return for an upcoming Season 8 flashback episode. Now, our sister site Deadline reports that Cosnett will recur in at least three installments, possibly embodying different characters — and may even appear in Season 9, if the CW drama is renewed. (Star Grant Gustin is nearing a new one-year deal, paving the way for the show’s return next season.)

“Rick’s been such a fantastic part of our Flash family since [Season 1]. And we have been looking for ways to bring him back to the show ever since,” showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to do so now in Season 8. And Rick has been fantastic in bringing an exciting new side to his portrayal of ‘Eddie Thawne’ that both honors the character’s past, but also takes it somewhere unexpected.”

Eddie sacrificed his life in the Season 1 finale so as to prevent descendant Eobard’s existence. Since then, Cosnett has reprised the role twice — in Season 2’s “Flash Back” (in which Barry travels back in time to consult with Dr. Wells) and Season 3’s “Into the Speed Force” (in which Eddie served as one avatar for the titular Speed Force).

Fan speculation/dream-casting over the years has championed the idea of Cosnett returning as Cobalt Blue, who in DC lore (and under the name Malcolm Thawne) was a long-lost twin brother of Barry’s.

The Flash returns with a fresh episode on its new night, Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c. Until then, hit the comments with your theories!