The Flash's Grant Gustin Nearing New One-Year Deal, Clearing Way for Potential Season 9 Renewal at The CW

The list of shows we suspected were closing in on their endgame is getting shorter with each passing week. 8 Shows We Suspect Are (Very Quietly) Entering Their Final Seasons

TVLine has learned that The Flash‘s Grant Gustin — whose contract is set to expire at the end of the CW series’ current eighth season — is nearing a new one-year pact with the show. A closed deal would clear the way for The CW to renew The Flash for a ninth (and possibly final?) season.

Reps for Warner Bros. Television and The CW declined to comment for this story.

As you’ll recall, Grant back in 2020 was in the middle of negotiating a contract extension that would have carried him through Season 9. However, the COVID pandemic put the brakes on those talks.

Meanwhlle, fellow OG cast members Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker inked new Flash deals last year, but it’s unclear if their pacts covered a potential ninth season.

Through this season’s first five episodes (aka the “Armageddon” event), The Flash averaged 720,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), ranking third among all CW series in both measures. (It trails Superman & Lois and All American in the demo, and Superman and Walker in total audience.) With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, the speedster series’ numbers grow to 1.2 mil and a 0.3.

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Flash’s new, rosier odds.

Want more scoop on Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.