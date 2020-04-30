Flash's Grant Gustin: Seasons 8 and 9 Talks Were Interrupted by Pandemic

RELATED STORIES Vancouver TV Shows May Need to Start on Their Next Seasons Late, Based on Province's Current Quarantine Plan

As The Flash nears the end of its (truncated) sixth season, series lead Grant Gustin until recently was thinking about, no, not next season, but the two beyond that.

As the latest guest on Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Gustin noted that Season 7, which was ordered back in January, is the last one covered by his original contract. And as such, “The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” he said.

With Hollywood, Vancouver et al shut down since mid-March and a re-opening timetable still very much TBD, “We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks,” Gustin said.

Elsewhere during the podcast Q&A, Gustin effused about his run on The Flash (“I had faith really early on that the show would be on for a while”), though he did note that he has had little time to pursue outside projects, and, worse, has seen some fall by the wayside.

“There are plenty of things I feel I missed out on,” he shared. “The Flash has been so amazing, but we’re six years in now and the past four [summer] hiatuses I have had a project that has fallen through because of Flash. There are a lot of opportunities that have gone away because of schedule conflicts. You just can’t have everything.”

Through April 28 (Season 6’s antepenultimate episode), The Flash has averaged a 0.44 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), easily leading all CW series in both measures.

The Flash’s season finale is set to air Tuesday, May 12.

