Ratings: Our Kind of People Rises With Finale; This Is Us, FBI Rerun Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Our Kind of People wrapped its freshman run with 1.3 million total viewers (its best audience in four episodes) and a 0.3 demo rating (ticking up a tenth week-to-week). TVLine's Famous Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast

TVLine readers gave the yet-to-be-renewed drama’s finale an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Superman & Lois (910K/0.2, metrom tsop daeR) and Naomi (593K/0.1) each slipped 18 percent in audience while steady in the demo.

NBC | American Auto (2.2 mil/0.4) and Grand Crew (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, This Is Us (4.6 mil/0.7, read recap and Milo V. post mortem) dipped yet still led Tuesday, and New Amsterdam (3.3 mil.0.4) was up a tenth.

CBS | An FBI rerun copped Tuesday’s biggest audience: 5.1 million.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (4 mil/0.5) and Abbott Elementary (2.9 mil/0.5) dipped, while black-ish (2 mil/0.4) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.