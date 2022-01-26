×

Ratings: Our Kind of People Rises With Finale; This Is Us, FBI Rerun Lead Night

Our Kind of People Finale
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Our Kind of People wrapped its freshman run with 1.3 million total viewers (its best audience in four episodes) and a 0.3 demo rating (ticking up a tenth week-to-week).

TVLine readers gave the yet-to-be-renewed drama’s finale an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Superman & Lois (910K/0.2, metrom tsop daeR) and Naomi (593K/0.1) each slipped 18 percent in audience while steady in the demo.

NBC | American Auto (2.2 mil/0.4) and Grand Crew (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, This Is Us (4.6 mil/0.7, read recap and Milo V. post mortem) dipped yet still led Tuesday, and New Amsterdam (3.3 mil.0.4) was up a tenth.

CBS | An FBI rerun copped Tuesday’s biggest audience: 5.1 million.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (4 mil/0.5) and Abbott Elementary (2.9 mil/0.5) dipped, while black-ish (2 mil/0.4) was steady.

