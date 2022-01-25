Ratings: Promised Land Opens Low, Ordinary Joe Flat With Finale

Talk about sour grapes. In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Promised Land premiered to barely 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, well below the lowest numbers that The Good Doctor ever did (3.6 mil and a 0.4) in the time slot this fall. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

TVLine readers gave the Latino family sudser an average grade of “B,” with 84 percent planning to stay tuned. Episode 2 is streaming now on Hulu, but will also air on ABC next Monday night.

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelor (3.4 mil/0.7) tied Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and CBS’ The Neighborhood for the Monday demo win.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The newly renewed The Neighborhood (6.2 mil/0.7) hit a season high in audience and ticked up in the demo… the newly renewed Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.5) hit a season high in audience… NCIS (7.5 mil/0.6) drew Monday’s biggest audience and was up in the demo… and NCIS: Hawaii (5.2 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-” for the two-parter), coming out of Sunday’s plum post-NFL showcase, inched up to its best audience since Oct. 18 while flat in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.2 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up, while The Cleaning Lady (3.2 mil/0.5) was steady for a second straight week since its debut.

NBC | Kenan (averaging 1.5 mil/0.3) dipped with its latest double pump, while That’s My Jam and Ordinary Joe‘s season (series?) finale (1.4 mil/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A-“) were steady.

THE CW | The docuseries March debuted to 320K and a 0.1; 4400 (370K/0.0) dipped on both counts.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.