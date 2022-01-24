×

NCIS: Hawai'i Just Revealed How NCIS' Gibbs Is Connected to Tennant

NCIS Hawaii Gibbs Tennant
CBS screenshot (inset: CBS)

Ahead of this March’s official crossover event, NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday night revealed the role that NCIS‘ Leroy Jethro Gibbs played in guiding Jane Tennant’s career.

In the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Spies, Part 2” (the conclusion of a two-parter that kicked off on Sunday night), as the team investigated former CIA operative Maggie Shaw’s (Julie White) apparent role in abetting a Chinese spy who was hiding out in Hawaii, a series of flashbacks starting with “15 Years Ago” chronicled Maggie’s recruitment and training of a younger Jane (Vanessa Lachey).

In the final flashback sequence, set 11 years ago, Jane learned that Maggie was being shuffled from the agency’s Middle East division to Far East — and she wouldn’t be bringing her padawan with her.

Instead, Maggie produced a business card that had at once been slipped to her.

NCIS HAwaii Gibbs

“Do you remember the NCIS agent who worked the operation in Kabul?” she asked.

“With the Marine haircut, and that [eye roll] snarky sidekick?” replied Jane.

“You made quite an impression on him.”

“How could you tell?”

“Because he tried to steal you from me; he asked me to give you this,” Maggie said, handing over the business card of one Supervisory Special Agent L. Jethro Gibbs. And handwritten on the back? “Rule 72: Always be open to new ideas.”

Noting the rule, Jane asked, “What does that mean?” — to which Maggie shrugged, “Oh, I don’t know. He has dozens of them. But he’s good people, and he can get you set up at FLETC.”

And that, kids, is how Jane Tennant met NCIS.

