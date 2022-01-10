Power Book IV Trailer: Tommy Egan Relocates (and Makes New Enemies) in Upcoming Starz Spinoff — Watch

Tommy Egan will call Chicago home in Power Book IV: Force, but he shouldn’t expect much of a housewarming party upon arriving.

Starz on Monday dropped a full-length trailer for its next Power spinoff, in which Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy from the mothership series. Though Tommy briefly returned to New York in an episode of Power Book II: Ghost back in January 2021, the forthcoming Force will find Tommy leaving the Big Apple behind for good… only to immediately find new foes as soon as he’s in Chicago.

“As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” the series’ logline reads. “What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.”

The series’ cast also includes Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), Lili Simmons (Banshee), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Shane Harper (Hightown), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break) and Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D.). Power Book IV is No. 3 in a lineup of four planned Power offshoots, joining Book II: Ghost (already renewed for Season 3) and Book III: Raising Kanan (already renewed for Season 2). The fourth spinoff, titled Power Book V: Influence, will follow politician Rashad Tate as he continues his quest for — appropriately enough — power.

Power Book IV premieres Sunday, Feb. 6, at 9/8c on Starz. Watch the full trailer below, then hit the comments with your hopes for the spinoff!