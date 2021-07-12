Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

RELATED STORIES Run the World's Andrea Bordeaux Breaks Down That Finale Revelation and Shares Hopes for Season 2

Starz is continuing its Power trip: The premium cable channel has renewed a prequel to its original drug drama before the spinoff even premieres.

The network greenlit Season 2 of Power Book III Monday, ahead of the series’ premiere on Sunday, July 18 (8/7c). The show, subtitled Raising Kanan, is set in the 1990s and chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark, the Power character played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (Jackson is an executive producer on the spinoff, alongside Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Raising Kanan creator/showrunner Sascha Penn.)

Mekai Curtis (Kirby Buckets) plays Kanan as a young man, and Patina Miller (Madam Secretary) plays his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Other cast members include Omar Epps (House), London Brown (Ballers), Malcolm Mays (Them), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories) and Toby Sandeman (The Royals).

In addition, Antonio Ortiz (The Sinner), who plays Raising Kanan‘s Shawn, will be a series regular in Season 2.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz president and CEO, said via statement. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

