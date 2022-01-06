Ratings: Amazing Race Tops Its 2020 Premiere Audience, Fire Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Amazing Race kicked off its 33rd running with 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, up 18 percent in audience and steady in the demo vs. its previous premiere, wayyyy back in October 2020. Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Leading out of that, Good Sam debuted to 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, delivering a smaller audience than CSI: Vegas ever did in the time slot. TVLine reader grade: “B-“; read recap.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (6.8 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.9 mil/0.7) both came back from the break steady in the demo, while Fire (7 mil/0.8) returned up and led all of Wednesday on both counts.

ABC | The Goldbergs returned to 3.2 mil/0.5, followed by Wonder Years‘ 2.3 mil/0.4, The Conners‘ 2.4 mil/0.4 and Home Economics‘ 1.8 mil/0.3. The Chase (1.9 mil/0.3) was right on par with time slot predecessor A Million Little Things‘ fall averages.

FOX | I Can See Your Voice (2.2 mil/0.3) opened Season 2 with series lows, while Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4) was down sharply from Sunday’s post-NFL preview.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.