Ratings: S.W.A.T. Dips With Sunday Move, Next Level Chef Has Solid Debut

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ S.W.A.T. christened its new Sunday home with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — a slight improvement on what SEAL Team‘s final CBS episodes had averaged in the time slot (3.5 mil/0.4), but marking season lows for the cop drama.

Opening CBS’ night, The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.5) ticked up vs. its fall finale, while NCIS: LA (5 mil/0.4) dipped to match at least a season low in audience and match its all-time demo low.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football‘s Packers-Vikings game averaged 15.1 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating — marking some of SNF‘s very best prelim numbers this season.

ABC | AFV returned to 4.3 mil/0.5, followed by Celeb Wheel of Fortune‘s 3.9 mil/0.4 and Supermarket Sweep‘s 2.3 mil/0.4. The Rookie (2.7 mil/0.3) was steady vs. its fall finale.

FOX | Leading out of football, Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef sneak-previewed to 4.7 mil and a 1.4 (per fast finals) — marking this TV season’s highest rated series debut — followed by fresh episodes of The Simpsons (1.9 mil/0.6) and The Great North (1.3 mil/0.4). Next Level Chef makes its regular time slot debut this Wednesday at 9 pm, leading out of I Can See Your Voice Season 2.

