The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Photos: The Sparrows Are Revealed!

The new year is indeed off to a happy start for The Umbrella Academy fans: Netflix on Saturday released teaser posters for the seven Sparrows that will populate Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy has been on hiatus since Season 2 dropped in July 2020, with only a few details known about Season 3. In October, Netflix revealed that new episodes would at least partially take place at Hotel Oblivion, an unsettling locale that first appeared in the third volume of the comics from which the series is adapted.

Earlier in 2021, series co-creator Steve Blackman shared all 10 episode titles for the third season, beginning with “Meet the Family” and ending with “Oblivion.” In the wake of the sophomore finale, a new timeline has been created by the Hargreeves siblings’ interference in the apocalypse; in this new version of 2019, the Sparrow Academy exists instead of The Umbrella Academy, and Justin H. Min’s Ben is now alive and well.

In addition to Ben, the other Season 3 Sparrows will be played by Justin Cornwell (Training Day), Britne Oldford (The Flash), Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor), Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed miniseries) and, last but not least, Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube. (Y’know, the one you recognize in everything else, but his name always escapes you.) You can get complete Sparrow details here.

Check out the Sparrows below (CLICK TO ZOOM!)