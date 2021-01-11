The Umbrella Academy Reveals Casting of 7 Sparrows for Season 3

RELATED STORIES Lincoln Lawyer Series Lands at Netflix, Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo -- Find Out Which Book It Will Cover

Get ready to meet the Umbrella Academy‘s timeline-triggered counterparts.

Netflix has revealed the casting for the Sparrow Academy’s own seven very special “children,” who are poised to loom large in Season 3.

For starters, it should come as no surprise that series vet Justin H. Min, who plays Ben, is now playing Sparrow #2 (as teased at the close of Season 2). “This is not the sweet Ben we know and love,” reads his teaser. “This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.”

As for the brand-new faces….

Justin Cornwell (The InBetween, CBS’ Training Day) will play Marcus aka Sparrow #1, a “charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.”

Britne Oldford (The Flash, The Path) will play Fei aka Sparrow #3, who “sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.”

Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor, Suits) will play Alphonso aka Sparrow #4. “Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles,” says his teaser. “To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.”

Genesis Rodriguez (The Fugitive, Time After Time) will play Sloane aka Sparrow #5, “a romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.”

Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed miniseries star/creator) will play Jayme aka Sparrow #6, “a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.”

And last, but not least…. TV “newcomer” Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube will fill the role of Christopher aka Sparrow #7, “a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.”

It was previously announced that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley and Colm Feore are all set to reprise their roles for Season 3, which begins production in February, in Toronto.

