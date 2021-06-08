The Umbrella Academy Boss Unveils All 10 Episode Titles for Season 3

RELATED STORIES The Umbrella Academy Reveals Casting of 7 Sparrows for Season 3

As the wait for The Umbrella Academy‘s third season stretches on, we’ve got some new intel to help pass the time.

Series co-creator Steve Blackman on Tuesday revealed the episode titles for Season 3, as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week announcements. Without further ado, let’s get speculating on these 10 titles:

* Episode 1: “Meet the Family”

* Episode 2: “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine”

* Episode 3: “Pocket Full of Lightning”

* Episode 4: “Kugelblitz” (“A real word,” Blackman noted, though he wouldn’t share what it means; Google, however, will happily inform you that the word describes a radiation-formed black hole. Gulp.)

* Episode 5: “Kindest Cut”

* Episode 6: “Marigold,” a title that Blackman said might hold special meaning for superfans, especially those familiar with the graphic novels on which Umbrella Academy is based

* Episode 7: “Auf Wiedersehen” (German for “goodbye,” of course!)

* Episode 8: “Wedding at the End of the World”

* Episode 9: “Six Bells,” which Blackman said will mean much more once viewers have started watching the season

* Episode 10: “Oblivion” (“It’s ominous, and it’s terrifying,” Blackman admitted — and he’s not wrong!)

The Umbrella Academy‘s second season ended with the Hargreeves stopping the apocalypse altogether and returning to 2019, only to find a new timeline had been created by their interference — one in which Sir Reginald hasn’t died, he’s the founder of the Sparrow Academy instead of the Umbrella Academy and, most shocking of all, Ben is alive and well.

To that end, series vet Justin H. Min — who has thus far only appeared as Afterlife Ben — will appear in Season 3 as Sparrow #2, though a previous teaser for the new episodes warned, “This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician.”

The other Sparrows include Justin Cornwell (Training Day) as Marcus, Britne Oldford (The Flash) as Fei, Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor) as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez (The Fugitive) as Sloane, Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed miniseries) as Jayme and, of course, TV “newcomer” Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher.

