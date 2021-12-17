TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Rebounds With Fall Finale on Quiet Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy entered the holiday break with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, rebounding a bit from last week’s series lows. 2021 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

TVLine readers gave the fall finale an average grade of “B+”; read recap.

Bookending the medical drama, Station 19 (4.5 mil/0.6) and Big Sky (2.5 mil/0.3) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Over on Fox, Thursday Night Football (11.6 mil/2.7) was up sharply from last week’s early numbers.

Leading out of Dogs of the Year (630K/0.1) — which is not (yet) part of TVLine’s Year in Review package — The CW’s Legacies (380K/0.1, reader grade “B”; read exit post mortem) was steady with its fall finale.

NBC’s Women of Worth special drew 1.2 mil and a 0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!