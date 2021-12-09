TV Ratings: CSI: Vegas Steady With Season Finale, Chicago P.D. Rises

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D. Boss Teases 'Exciting' Burgess and Ruzek Episodes -- Plus, More Atwater and Celeste Ahead

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ CSI: Vegas closed out its 10-episode season with 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating — holding steady in the demo while dropping just a handful of eyeballs. TVLine readers gave the season an average grade of “A”; read post mortem.

As noted in the TVLine video above, CSI: Vegas (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in) ties or tops seven other CBS dramas in the demo, but places last in total audience. (Watch the video for more about the renewal prospects, and whether Jorja Fox and William Petersen might return for any Season 2.)

Opening CBS’ night, Survivor (5.5 mil/0.9, read recap) was steady and led Wednesday in the demo. Tough as Nails (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady with its Season 3 finale.

Elsewhere on Wednesday:

NBC | With their fall finales, Chicago Med (6.4 mil/0.7) and Fire (6.6 mil/0.7, reader grade “B-“, read post mortem) were steady, with the latter copping the night’s largest audience, while an “eventful” P.D. (5.5 mil/0.7, reader grade “A,” read post mortem) ticked up.

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady, while Alter Ego (2 mil/0.3) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!