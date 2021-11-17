The Afterparty: Tiffany Haddish & Co.'s Ensemble Mystery-Com Sets January Premiere Date at Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES Jennifer Garner Replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's The Last Thing He Told Me

Consider this your request for an Afterparty RSVP.

Apple TV+’s star-packed mystery-comedy The Afterparty will premiere on Jan. 28, 2022, TVLine has learned.

The ensemble series comes from The Last Man on Earth executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and focuses on a mysterious death that happens at a high school reunion. Anyone could have committed the crime, and as the season’s eight episodes unspool, each will examine the night in question from a different character’s point of view. (The installments also will vary in visual style and genre to match each character’s personality.)

A teaser trailer released in October showcased the stacked, comedic ensemble, which includes: Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Dave Franco (Scrubs), John Early (Search Party), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) and Zoë Chao (Love Life).

Miller, who created the new series, will direct and serve as its showrunner; he and Lord are among the show’s executive producers.

In addition, the streaming service released a bunch of new photos. Click through the gallery above to see Richardson, Haddish, Glazer & Co. in action, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch The Afterparty?