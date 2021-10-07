The Afterparty: Tiffany Haddish Is on the Case in Apple TV+ Ensemble Murder Comedy — Watch Teaser Trailer

RELATED STORIES Ted Lasso Finale Video: Is Sam Leaving Richmond (and Rebecca) Behind?

The first question at hand in The Afterparty teaser trailer: Whodunit?

The second question at hand in the Apple TV+ comedy’s teaser trailer: Why… does Veep‘s Richard Splett have all those tattoos on his face?

The streaming video service on Thursday released the first footage from its upcoming ensemble murder-comedy, which hails from The Last Man on Earth executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. In the roughly one-minute spot above, we’re brought into the action: A mysterious death takes place at a high school reunion, and anyone could have done it. Each of the first season’s eight episodes examines the evening from a different character’s point of view; the episode’s visual style and genre will match that character’s personality.

The cast includes Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Dave Franco (Scrubs), John Early (Search Party), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) and Zoë Chao (Love Life).

In addition to the trailer, Apple TV+ also announced that The Afterparty will premiere in January 2022.

Miller created the series and will direct and serve as showrunner; he and Lord are among the show’s executive producers.