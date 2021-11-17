Ratings: Flash and Riverdale Return Steady, The Voice and FBI Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s The Flash kicked off its season-opening “Armageddon” arc with 764,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, on par with both its Season 7 averages (820K/0.2) and its July finale (700K/0.2); TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B” (read post mortem). Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Riverdale (344K/0.1) in turn nearly matched its (very!) recent finale (360K/0.1) with the launch of “RiverVale,” which readers gave an average grade of “C” (read post mortem).

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (6.6 mil/0.8, recap), the recently renewed La Brea (4.6 mil/0.6, recap) and New Amsterdam (3.2 mil/0.4) were all steady, with The Voice topping Tuesday in the demo.

CBS | FBI (7.4 mil/0.6) hit a season high in audience/led Tuesday in that measure but dipped in the demo. International (5.8 mil/0.5) was steady, while Most Wanted (5.4 mil/0.5) ticked up.

ABC | The Bachelorette (2.8 mil/0.6) and Queens (1.2 mil0.3) were steady.

FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.4) ticked down. Our Kind of People dipped to a new audience low (1.3 mil) but posted its sixth straight 0.3 rating.

