TV Ratings: 9-1-1, DWTS Eye Season Lows; The Big Leap Steady for 8th Week

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week to lead Monday in both measures (with CBS in rerun mode); read recap. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Ordinary Joe then hit a season low in audience (2.1 mil) while ticking up in the demo (to a 0.3).

Elsewhere:

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.9 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped to season lows. The Big Leap posted its third-largest audience thus far (1.4 mil) and its eighth straight 0.2 rating.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (slipped to its second smallest audience of the season (4.6 mil) and a season low in the demo (0.6); read recap. The Good Doctor (3.7 mil/0.4) held steady.

THE CW | All American (610K/0.2) and 4400 (450K/0.1) each rose to their second largest audiences of the young season while holding steady in the demo for a fourth straight week.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!