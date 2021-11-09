Ratings: 9-1-1 and The Voice Dip, Tie DWTS for Monday Demo Win

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Voice, Fox’s 9-1-1 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS commanded the night’s largest audience (as it does). Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

NBC | The Voice (5.9 million total viewers, 0.7 demo rating, read recap) dipped to season lows. A broadcast airing of Peacock’s The Lost Symbol pilot (2 mil/0.3) did a tenth better than the latest Ordinary Joe.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped to season lows, while The Big Leap drew its second smallest audience (1.16 mil) and posted its seventh straight 0.2 rating.

ABC | DWTS (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady, leading into a CMAs preview special’s 2.1 mil/0.3.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.2 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.8 mil/0.5, read post mortem) and NCIS (7.1 mil/0.6) were all steady in the demo, while NCIS: Hawai’i (5 mil/0.4) dipped to match its series low.

THE CW | All American (570K/0.2) and 4400 (360K/0.1) were steady.

