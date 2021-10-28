Ratings: Chicago Fire and Survivor Dip vs. World Series; CSI: Vegas Stabilizes

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s coverage of the World Series Game 2 averaged 8.9 million total viewers (and a 1.8 demo rating), down a bit from the preliminary numbers for the Braves/Astros opener. Freshman TV Report Card (and Fixes!)

Opposite what many have been known to dub “the Fall Classic”:

CBS | Survivor (5 mil/0.8, read recap) slipped yet still led Wednesday’s non-sports fare in the demo, while Tough as Nails (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady. CSI: Vegas (3.3 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 4 — and took our advice about merging cases!

NBC | Chicagos Med (6.6 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.7) were steady, while Fire (6.6 mil/0.7) was down a tenth.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (540K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) added some eyeballs with Episode 100, while Batwoman (400K/0.1) matched its second smallest audience ever.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.1 mil/0.5), The Wonder Years (2.5 mil/0.4), Home Economics (1.9 mil/0.3) and A Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.3) were all steady, while The Conners (3.2 mil/0.5) dipped following a one-week break.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!