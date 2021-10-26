Ratings: 4400 Gives CW a 10-Month Audience High, DWTS Eyes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s All American opened Season 4 on Monday with 652,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, nearly on par with both its previous averages (710K/0.2) and July finale (720K/0.2). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-.” It's Our Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Leading out of that, 4400 (no The) debuted to 540K — the CW time slot’s largest audience since Dec. 28, 2020 — and a 0.1 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the reboot an average grade of “C+.”

Elsewhere, with CBS in rerun mode….

NBC | The Voice (6.9 mil/0.9, read recap) ticked up week-to-week and dominated Monday in both measures. Ordinary Joe rose to its third-largest audience thus far (2.8 mil) while posting its third straight 0.4 rating.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (4.6 mil/0.6, read recap) slipped to its second smallest audience and its lowest rating of the season. The Good Doctor (4 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of some Masked Singer special (2.2 mil/0.4), The Big Leap hit a new audience low (1.04 mil) while clutching onto its 0.2 demo rating.

