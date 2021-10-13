TV Ratings: The Voice and FBI Lead Tuesday, The Resident Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice claimed the Tuesday demo win while CBS’ FBI squeaked by with the night’s biggest audience. Fall TV Predictions!

The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating (read recap), dipping week-to-week. Leading out of that, La Brea (5 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady and New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) ticked up.

Over on CBS, FBI (6.4 mil/0.7) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.4 mil/0.6) both rose in the demo, while FBI: International (5.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.4) hit and tied series lows; Our Kind of People posted its fourth straight 0.3 rating (while drawing 1.3 mil).

THE CW | Stargirl (570K/0.1) added viewers but Supergirl (380K/0.1) slipped to an all-time audience low.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (4.1 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped versus Disney Night 1, and was followed by A Night at the Academy Museum‘s 2.2 mil/0.3.

