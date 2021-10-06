TV Ratings: La Brea Dips in Week 2, Resident Steady With Sad Sendoff

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s La Brea — which arrived as the fall’s top-rated series debut — this week drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, down just a tick in the demo from the preliminary numbers for its premiere. (Read recap.) Predictions: Freshman Hits & Misses, and More

Bookending the freshman drama, The Voice (6.9 mil/0.8, read recap) was also down a smidge but still led Tuesday both measures, while New Amsterdam (2.9 mil/0.3) posted series lows.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Resident (3 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A”; read tons o’coverage) and Our Kind of People (1.4 mil/0.3, read post mortem) were both steady.

CBS | FBI (6.4 mil/0.5) slipped to series lows, but International (5.9 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.5) held steady.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.8 mil/0.7) was steady with its three-hour (!) finale.

THE CW | Stargirl (490K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) and Supergirl (410K/0.1) each added a handful of eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!