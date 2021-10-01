Conners Adds Righteous Gemstones' Tony Cavalero as Harris' [Spoiler]

The Conners‘ latest casting decision is a Righteous one. The ABC sitcom is adding Tony Cavalero in the recurring role of Aldo, Harris’ new boyfriend. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

Cavalero will appear opposite Righteous Gemstones costar John Goodman, who of course plays Conner family patriarch (and Harris’ grandfather) Dan. He’ll make his debut during the Wednesday, Oct. 13 episode, which is set to feature Dan and Louise’s wedding.

Aldo is described as “laid back and affable.” He is a veteran tattoo artist at the shop where Harris has worked since Season 2. He is considerably older than Harris and a single father to two young boys, ages 10-12.

Executive producer Bruce Helford previously teased a new relationship for Darlene’s daughter. “Romance is in the air, and that affects Jackie, that affects Harris….,” he told TVLine. “There are a lot of new beginnings for people [in Season 4] and embarking on new paths in their lives.”

As for Dan and Louise’s wedding, Helford acknowledged that it’s as much a “complicated moment” for the family as it is a “joyous” one.

The Conners kicked off Season 4 with a live premiere that saw Ben dump Darlene, once and for all. In need of spiritual guidance, Darlene in Episode 2 accompanied Becky to her Alcoholics Anonymous meeting where she meet Jason Alexander’s Pastor Phil, who encouraged her to attend his Sunday service. But midway through his sermon, Darlene ran out of church and insisted that she’d never return. Later, it was revealed that Darlene had stumbled upon a note scribbled in Roseanne’s Bible, in which her late mother pleaded with God to rid her of the joint pain that led to her (eventually fatal) opioid addiction.

New episodes of The Conners air Wednesdays at 9/8, on ABC.