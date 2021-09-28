Ratings: Voice and NCIS Lead Monday, NCIS: Hawai'i Steadiest of Freshmen

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.95 rating, dipping week-to-week yet leading the night in the demo. Get Our 22 Fall TV Predictions!

Leading out of that, Ordinary Joe (2.7 mil/0.4) was down 31 percent and a tenth from its launch.

Over on CBS, NCIS (7.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A-“) dropped a few eyeballs from last week’s Monday debut yet still copped the night’s biggest audience, all while steady in the demo. The new season’s most watched freshman show thus far, NCIS: Hawai’i (5.4 mil/0.5), was down 18 percent in viewers but steady in the demo.

Opening CBS’ night, The Neighborhood (5.2 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A”) ticked up with its gorgeous wedding episode.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (5.1 mil/0.8, read recap) dipped, while The Good Doctor (4.6 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned up from its Season 4 averages.

FOX | 9-1-1 (5.1 mil/0.8) was steady, while The Big Leap (1.5 mil/0.2) dipped a tenth in the demo from its debut.

THE CW | Roswell (490K/0.1) was steady.

