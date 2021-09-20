Grey's/Station 19 Promo Teases Another Blast From Mer's Past and Takes Us to Teddy and Owen's Wedding

It’s a Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 spoilerpalooza! The new promo for the ABC dramas’ Thursday, Sept. 30, season premiere crossover event is so stuffed with intel, it’s practically bulging.

We already knew, of course, about “one heckuva return” to Grey’s Anatomy (and even think we’ve figured out which key character that is being wheeled along on a gurney by Station 19’s first responders). But the explosive clip also includes what appears to be our first look at Owen and Teddy’s second attempt at tying the knot.

“Should we get married?” asks Dr. Altman, dressed in white and clutching a beautiful bouquet.

“We should get married,” replies Dr. Hunt. (Further fueling our theory that they’re the duo getting hitched: You can see the mother of the groom in the shot in which the bride exclaims, “Oh my God!”)

Elsewhere in the promo, Bailey expresses her disbelief at Richard’s apparent sudden interest in cryogenics. “So you want to freeze people?” she asks. We get a sneak preview of Amelia and Link in couples therapy, with the former wondering aloud why marriage is his go-to for a life together. And the voiceover informs us that “someone from Meredith’s past comes back.”

Our hunch? That someone is just going to turn out to be Peter Gallagher’s Dr. Alan David Hamilton, who was acquainted with Grey’s late mother (the returning Kate Burton) back in the day, or Kate Walsh, who’s set to reprise her role of Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery for a few episodes. But after Season 17’s parade of comebacks, you never know with Grey’s Anatomy.

Station 19-wise, the promo promised we’d find out — but offered no real hints of — what was to come for Sullivan and Andy (whose marriage was thrown into turmoil after she learned that he’d taken Maya’s job to save the firehouse) or Dean and Vic (who remained in the friend zone for so long that she reunited with Theo before Miller could disclose his feelings).

But you don’t want to read our description of it, not when you could just press PLAY on the video above and check it out for yourself. After you do, hit the comments with your theories. That has to be Owen and Teddy’s wedding, right? And your best guess as to the “heckuva comeback”?