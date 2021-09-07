First Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Promo Warns Fans to 'Brace for One Helluva Return' — Could It Be [Spoiler]?

Well, this could explain Abigal Spencer’s just-announced return as Dr. Megan Hunt.

ABC on Tuesday dropped the first promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s upcoming Season 18 premiere (Sept 30 at 9/8c), and it’s teeing up yet another big — and presumably unannounced — comeback.

“Brace yourself for one helluva return,” the VO cryptically warns viewers over footage of a mysterious white, male accident victim being transported to Grey Sloan on a stretcher. Teddy’s “Oh my God” reaction, coupled with Owen’s shocked expression, combined with the Spencer casting news has us wondering: Could the patient be Martin Henderson’s Riggs?!

It's here!!! Brace yourself for the #GreysxStation19 premiere event, Sept 30 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HE66qhiA4e — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 8, 2021

Henderson made his final appearance as Riggs in Oct. 2017 when Meredith’s onetime crush interest rode off into the Malibu sunset with his back-from-the-dead fiancée Megan (and adopted son Farouk).

“I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent,” series creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement at the time. “As for Martin, this is not an ending for our relationship. He has been part of the Shondaland family since the pilot of Inside the Box and he will always be family. I can’t wait to find a new project to work with him on in the future.”

As we previously noted, ABC’s new character description for for Megan only mentions that she lives on the West Coast with Farouk.

The above promo also offers a first look at the return of Kate Burton as Mer’s late mother Ellis. The teaser does not, however, offer a glimpse of the other returning Kate.

Do you think it’s Riggs on the stretcher? Speculate away below!