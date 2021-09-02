Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh to Return as Addison in Season 18

Grey’s Anatomy‘s upcoming 18th season has just been event-ized.

TVLine has learned that Kate Walsh is set to reprise her role as Addison Forbes Montgomery in multiple episodes. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

Walsh made her memorable Grey’s debut in the Season 1 finale as Derek’s surprise wife (at least it was a surprise to Meredith). Addison would continue to be a major player at the hospital for two more seasons, leaving in 2007 to front the Grey’s spinoff Private Practice, which ran until 2013.

Back in 2017, Walsh spoke to TVLine about a potential Addison comeback, admitting at the time, “I feel like we wrapped it up.” She then added, “I’m not saying if [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] was like, ‘We’re gonna do a very special episode of Grey’s where… ‘ But she really consciously, we did it all. We had the spinoff, and we had all that. It was an amazing experience and journey.”

Walsh’s post Grey’s/Private Practice credits include stints in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and The Umbrella Academy.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s season premiere is set for Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c.

UPDATE: Walsh took to Instagram late Thursday to officially confirm her return, telling fans, “I’m so excited to be home again.” Watch the full video below.

Thoughts on the second coming of Addison Forbes Montgomery? Are you hopeful her multi-episode arc turns into something more permanent? Hit the comments with your snappy judgements!