The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 19

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 30 season premieres (including The Voice, now with 100 percent more Ariana Grande; The Resident, now with 100 percent less Emily VanCamp; and the OG NCIS, now airing Mondays) and 16 series debuts (including ABC’s Wonders Years reboot, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International, Fox’s Big Leap and Our Kind of People, and NBC’s Ordinary Joe).

Also on tap are a dozen finales (including streaming series Nine Perfect Strangers, The Other Two and Reservation Dogs) and myriad films and specials (including the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm The 73rd Emmy Awards (CBS)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Circus returns (Showtime)

8 pm Fantasy Island Season 1 finale (Fox; special night and time)

8 pm Muhammad Ali docuseries premiere (PBS; airing over four consecutive nights)

10 pm Fiasco docuseries premiere (Epix)

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

3 am Reservation Dogs Season 1 finale (FX on Hulu)

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5 premiere (Fox)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 4 premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Voice Season 21 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 premiere (CBS)

9 pm The Big Leap series premiere (Fox)

9 pm NCIS Season 19 premiere (CBS)

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i series premiere (CBS)

10 pm Ordinary Joe series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Time100 special (ABC)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

3 am Love on the Spectrum Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Deadliest Catch Season 17 finale (Discovery Channel)

8 pm FBI Season 4 premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Resident Season 5 premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 21 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere (CBS; special time)

9 pm Our Kind of People series premiere (Fox)

10 pm FBI: International series premiere (CBS; special time)

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 4 premiere (NBC)

10 pm The Ultimate Surfer Season 1 finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

3 am Dear White People final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Nine Perfect Strangers limited series finale (Hulu)

3 am Star Wars: Visions series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 7 premiere (NBC)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (Fox)

8 pm Survivor Season 41 premiere (CBS; two hours)

8:30 pm The Wonder Years series premiere (ABC)

9 pm Alter Ego series premiere, Night 1 of 2 (Fox)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere (NBC)

9 pm The Conners live Season 4 premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 9 premiere (NBC)

10 pm Jay Leno’s Garage Season 6 premiere (CNBC)

10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4 premiere (ABC)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

3 am Code 404 Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Creepshow Season 3 premiere (Shudder)

3 am The Croods: Family Tree series premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Doom Patrol Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am The Other Two Season 2 finale (HBO Max; last two episodes)

7:30 pm That Girl Lay Lay series premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Holey Moley Season 3 finale (ABC)

8 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 23 premiere (NBC; special time; two hours)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (Fox)

9 pm Alter Ego series premiere, Night 2 of 2 (Fox)

9 pm The Hustler Season 2 finale (ABC; special time; two episodes)

9 pm Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler special (CBS)

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premiere (NBC)

12 am Robot Chicken Season 11 finale (Adult Swim)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

3 am Foundation series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Goliath final season premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am The Great British Baking Show Season 9 premiere (Netflix)

3 am Midnight Mass limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am My Little Pony: A New Generation film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Starling film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Wolfboy and the Everything Factory series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

9 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 1 finale (CBS; special time)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

3 am AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 3 premiere (AMC+)

8 pm Side Hustle Season 1 finale (Nickelodeon)

