The Voice: Ariana Grande Makes Her Debut in Campy Season 21 Promo

The Voice newcomer Ariana Grande finds perfect harmony with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson in the first promo for Season 21 (premiering Monday, Sept. 20, at 8/7c). Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

The above video sees the two-time Grammy winner descend from the stars and join her fellow coaches, who are seated around a campfire. When she’s told it’s tradition for the new coach to sing the others a song, she swears she couldn’t possibly do it… then proceeds to belt out the chorus to Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” from the 1978 classic Grease.

Soon after, Grande is joined by her fellow red chair occupants, as host/park ranger Carson Daly looks on like a proud papa.

As previously reported, Grande is succeeding Nick Jonas on the NBC reality juggernaut. For those of you who don’t keep track of The Voice‘s ever-revolving game of musical chairs, Jonas — who had previously coached in Season 18 — returned last spring to fill in for an exiting Gwen Stefani. (Previous coaches also included Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson.)

“Surprise! I am beyond thrilled, honored [and] excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton next season — Season 21 of The Voice,” Grande tweeted in March. “Nick Jonas, we will miss you!”

Meanwhile, Jenny Groom, EVP of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added: “As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary. We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to Grande’s (chair) turn on The Voice.